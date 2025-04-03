It's five wins out of five for the Panthers at the start of the 2025 Championship season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

It’s been a fabulous start to the 2025 Championship campaign for Halifax Panthers.

Last weekend’s superb 50-6 victory over Batley Bulldogs at The Shay made it five wins from five league games with Sheffield Eagles, Barrow Raiders, York Knights and Featherstone Rovers all being swept aside.

But, due to it being a designated 1895 and Challenge Cup weekend, the Panthers will now have to wait until next Friday (April 11) before they can try to make it six consecutive victories at newly promoted Hunslet, who sit rock bottom of the Championship table with zero points.

Fax head coach Kyle Eastmond told the club’s media team after the impressive win at home to Batley:

“It’s a great feeling. We are enjoying ourselves, we are working really hard and it is just good to see the players, with what they are delivering in terms of in training, transferring it into games.

“It gives you confidence when the lads are competing and working as hard as they do every single week. It is something that we have got to keep doing and we will do. Let’s just carry on doing it.

“Internally in the playing group and the staff, we are definitely not getting carried away. We think there is still improvement in ourselves in a lot of parts of our game.

“But I do see around the place that people are enjoying coming to see the lads perform the way they are doing.

“We won’t get carried away, we will just keep improving as a team.”

On the week off he added:

“The guys will be raring to go but we have got a job to do to look after people and make sure they are right for when we are playing.

“We will manage them and then put the hard work in and prepare for the following week against Hunslet.”

Praising the Panthers after last Sunday’s game, Eastmond’s opposite number, Mark Moxon, told the Halifax Courier:

“They’re running hot, playing well and playing with lots of confidence. Things went well for them, they got a couple of tries from kicks which gave them a healthy start and a leg up, they built confidence on the back of that.”