UPDATED: Halifax Panthers say they remain "confident of a positive outcome" after winding-up order adjourned until next month

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 20:41 BST
Halifax Panthers say they remain confident of a positive outcome after a winding-up hearing against them was adjourned until next month.

The hearing took place in London yesterday and is the second winding-up order the club has faced this year. It will now be heard on January 29.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the Halifax Panthers said: “The Board of Directors would like to reassure supporters following the recent High Court hearing involving the club and HMRC. The judge has adjourned the case to 29th January 2025, recognising the merit of our stance.

Halifax Panthersplaceholder image
Halifax Panthers

"While some aspects of the matter remain confidential, Halifax Panthers remains in honour and is managing the situation professionally with our legal advisors and is confident of a positive outcome.”

Related topics:Halifax PanthersHMRCLondonHigh Court
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice