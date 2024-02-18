Mason Lino scored 38 of Wakefield Trinity’s 110 points against Newcastle Thunder - a club record for points scored by a single player in a game. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Trinity demonstrated why they are favourites for the competition with a record-breaking 110-0 dismantling of Newcastle Thunder, with the Bulldogs comfortably beating Hunslet 36-0.

Wakefield will now play Barrow Raiders at home for a spot in the final four, where the winner will take on either Bradford Bulls or Swinton Lions, while Batley have been drawn away at Sheffield Eagles.

Mason Lino scored 38 of Trinity’s 110 points - a club record for points scored by a single player in a game.

Daryl Powell’s men’s final group game was played at local neighbour’s Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium. But any hopes of the crowd being an extra 14th man for Newcastle were soon crushed when Lino went over for the first of an incredible 19 tries for Wakefield inside the opening minute.

Four minutes later Romain Franco added a second after being found by Max Jowitt, who landed his second conversion. Franco doubled his try tally with barely ten minutes on the clock before Jay Pitts touched down after Trinity worked it well through the middle.

Former Halifax Panthers winger Lachlan Walmsley then went over following a great team move before Pitts got his second. 34-0 after 24 minutes - would Wakefield take their foot off the gas? Not a chance, as an additional five tries were scored before the half time hooter.

Lino got his second after dummying his way over, Noah Booth scored on his debut and Toby Boothroyd touched down to bring up a half century of points in the blink of an eye.

Pitts then found Lino for his hat-trick before Pitts added another assist by playing in Mathieu Cozza for an eye-watering 64-0 lead at the break.

It only took two minutes into the second half for Wakefield to extend their lead with Oliver Pratt crossing from a scrum. Harvey Smith crossed four minutes later before Franco landed his hat-trick in the 50th minute.

Every time Wakefield went forward it seemed like they were simply going to score. A second for Cozza and a Lino conversion made it 88-0. Renouf Atoni’s try before the hour-mark broke the club record for most points in a game.

But more points were still to come. Boothroyd got his second before the boot of Lino - his 12th of the game - brought up 100 points.

Lino’s grubber kick enabled Franco to get his fourth, before Jack Croft got the game’s final try with Lino completing Newcastle’s misery with a final conversion to break the club record for most points scored in a game.

Holders Halifax have bowed out after Oldham beat Rochdale Hornets 38-12 to top group four. The Panthers, who lost at Boundary Park in the group’s first game, needed Rochdale to win at their League 1 rivals to stand any chance of progressing into the quarter finals.

Oldham will now travel to York Knights, who qualified as the best second placed team, in the last eight, with the winners of that hosting Sheffield Eagles, who beat Midlands Hurricanes 30-16, or the Bulldogs, who produced a professional performance to beat Hunslet 36-0 to top group 5.

