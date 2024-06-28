Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Panthers will be aiming to get “back on the horse” when they play Whitehaven at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday, June 30 (kick off 1pm).

The Round 13 Championship fixture has been moved away from The Shay while improvement works to the pitch are carried out.

And it is a swift return to the home of Wakefield for Fax following last Sunday’s 46-24 defeat against the runaway league leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the prospect of a second successive week at Belle Vue, the Panthers’ head coach Liam Finn told the Courier:

Halifax Panthers' head coach Liam Finn. Photo by Simon Hall.

“It looks fantastic. It’s a great stadium, a great venue and a great pitch. They have great supporters here and it’s a great place to play.

“They have got a new owner who is doing a great job and putting his money where his mouth is.

“We need to utilise this venue on Sunday to get ourselves back on the horse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehaven won for the first time since May 5 thanks to a 38-12 success over rock-bottom Dewsbury Rams in Round 12.

And although Finn expects it to be another “tough” encounter, he believes his side gave a good account of themselves against unbeaten Trin.

He said: “The game had gone a little bit when we did challenge them in the second half. We showed enough there to challenge them and make it a contest going into the last ten minutes.

“Unfortunately, we put ourselves onto the back foot in terms of the scoreboard and chasing. We have chased a couple of big scores down, or nearly have, in recent weeks, but against a team like Wakefield, that has got quality players throughout, you are going to struggle to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There isn’t an easy game in this competition. Whitehaven will be tough.

“They have got some good players who can challenge us across the field.”

On the temporary move to Wakefield, CEO Damian Clayton told the Panthers’ website: “Wakefield’s top-notch facilities are ready to welcome us, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate our club’s spirit.