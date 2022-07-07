Walmsley and Jouffret sign contract extensions at Halifax Panthers

Lachlan Walmsley and Louis Jouffret have put pen to paper on two-year deals that will keep them at Halifax Panthers until the end of the 2024 season.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:18 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:21 am

Jouffret, 26, said: “To be honest, I didn’t really think about going anywhere else.

“I’m just happy here. Things have started to click with Keyesy and Woody and I’m just happy with the way we’re playing, the way I am in the team, and where the team is going. I think we’re going upwards and I’m just happy with it and looking forward to the future.”

Walmsley said: "“It was an easy decision to make. It’s been a welcoming experience coming to this club.

Lachlan Walmsley. Pic: Simon Hall

"Obviously, there was 11 new faces when I got here but to have those lads welcome me like they have, it’s been good. But to sign a deal for another two years, I’m very grateful and excited for what can be made of it. It’s a very professional club so it’s good to be a part of it.”

Halifax Panthers