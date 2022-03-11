Walmsley confident in Halifax Panthers' ability ahead of Leigh Centurions encounter

Lachlan Walmsley in action against Featherstone Rovers. Pic: Simon Hall

Panthers have suffered two quick-fire defeats to Featherstone Rovers in their Challenge Cup and Championship outings but the Australian-born winger, who joined the Panthers in pre-season, is confident that his team will produce a strong response.

Walmsley is eligible to play for Scotland due to his family history and earned a call-up at the end of last year thanks to his dazzling form at Whitehaven.

He is still looking to cement himself as a first team regular and he started both of the games against Featherstone, putting in impressive displays and scoring a brace in the Challenge Cup clash.

Walmsley believes the team are improving, saying: ‘’I think we were a lot better than last week [against Featherstone]. We fixed our start to the match and had consistent effort but a few unlucky moments in the second half that could have put us ahead, instead didn’t go our way.

‘’It has taken us a few games to gel as a team, but I believe we’re definitely on our way up, we had some close defeats but it’s only early on in the season.’’

Walmsley is hoping that his impressive recent display will give him such much needed momentum to continue progressing in his Panthers' career.

‘’I just want to improve consistently in my own game and have a positive influence on every game I play’’, he said.

‘’I’m there to help the team win and hopefully I can build on the way I was playing last year and keep on doing it for Halifax this year.’’

The Panthers now have a break before returning to play Leigh Centurions in their televised Betfred Championship match at The Shay on March 21 .

Leigh currently sit second in the table after having started the season impressively but Walmsley believes Halifax can give them a tough test. He said: ‘’Leigh are just a class rugby league team, they have had a near perfect start to the season.