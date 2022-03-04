Walmsley’s return to form gives Halifax Panthers boss Grix a selection headache

Lachlan Walmsley scores for Panthers in last week's Betfred Challenge Cup loss to Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Simon Hall

Last weekend Simon Grix gave the 23-year-old his first appearance since the pre-season loss to Batley, and Walmsley reciprocated by scoring a brace in the Challenge Cup defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

Asked whether he now faces a selection headache with regular starter Zack McComb set to return, Grix said: “Yes and no I suppose. Zack didn’t play for no other reason than I felt like Lachlan bided his time.

"He didn’t have great friendlies, didn’t play well against Batley, that was why he lost his place in the team. I’m really pleased for him [Walmsley] because he kept his head down, as has Louis Jouffret as well.”

Walmsley said: “It’s good to get a good performance under my belt. I guess it was a bit of a tough situation at Batley. It’s good for my confidence and good for the team.”

Looking ahead to Sunday's rematch with Rovers, the winger added: “You don’t often get these sorts of games where you play them twice in a row. But we’ll go back and do a bit of video, pick up anything that we might have missed.