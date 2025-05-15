Halifax Panthers’ head coach Kyle Eastmond has called for some “perspective” after his side suffered successive Championship defeats for the first time in 2025. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Kyle Eastmond has called for some “perspective” after his side suffered successive Championship defeats for the first time in 2025.

Fax head into a weekend with no fixture after losing at home to Doncaster last Sunday, which came on the back of a 32-0 defeat away at Toulouse.

The French side have since drawn level on points with the Panthers at the top of the table, along with Bradford Bulls, who inflicted the first league defeat on Eastmond’s men on Good Friday.

And Eastmond, despite his side’s impressive start which saw them win their opening six league games, wants to seemingly squash any outside expectations, as well as to add numbers to his squad.

Speaking to Panthers TV he said:

“We are not a top two team. Let’s not get carried away with the league table. I don’t know why we would have that arrogance to think that we’re the hunted. You only have to look around the changing room and there are 20 people there.

“A lot of the noise has come off the back of a brilliant pre-season and some basics that have won us some games. Let’s be smart enough to realise that we have got 20 players in the building and that, to be honest, needs to be addressed, because this was always going to come.”

He added: “I see us where we should be roughly, if I was brutally honest. Let’s get a bit of perspective where we are as a club and as a group. We are overachieving at the moment.

“We need to get better, of course we do, but, at the same time, these lads have given everything - the same group of 20 people, every training session, every game.

“These things are going to happen, so let’s get back to working hard and let’s go again. We have gone a long way in reaping the benefits of a great pre-season, some organisation and sticking to the process.

“Now we have got to dust ourselves down. We are all in it. We’re not looking at individual players, we all take it on the chin together and we all turn up to training looking to get better.”

Fax are next in action when they travel to Oldham on Sunday, May 25 (kick off 3pm).