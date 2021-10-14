“We couldn’t be happier” - Panthers sign half-back Keyes on a two-year deal

Head coach Simon Grix has beaten a number of other clubs to Keyes’ signature, and told the Panthers website: “Joe is a quality player with a well rounded skill set, which he has displayed at Championship level in previous years, as well as this season in a short stint with Bradford. Opportunities have been limited at Hull KR despite going well when called upon so Joe has taken control of his own destiny and decided it is time to move on. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to The Shay and look forward to him complementing our group.”