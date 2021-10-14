“We couldn’t be happier” - Panthers sign half-back Keyes on a two-year deal
Halifax Panthers have completed the signing of half back Joe Keyes on a two-year deal from Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers.
The 26 year old Irish international played a starring role for Hull KR in this season’s Super League Magic Weekend, and has Championship experience with London Broncos, York City Knights and Bradford Bulls.
“I’m really happy to have signed”, Keyes told the Panthers website. “I’m looking forward to linking up with the lads there and hopefully adding something to a very strong group.”
Head coach Simon Grix has beaten a number of other clubs to Keyes’ signature, and told the Panthers website: “Joe is a quality player with a well rounded skill set, which he has displayed at Championship level in previous years, as well as this season in a short stint with Bradford. Opportunities have been limited at Hull KR despite going well when called upon so Joe has taken control of his own destiny and decided it is time to move on. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to The Shay and look forward to him complementing our group.”