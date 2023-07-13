The Panthers welcome bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Thunder to The Shay this Sunday, July 16 (kick off 3pm) for a crucial Championship fixture, following on from the dismal performance in the 42-0 loss at Batley Bulldogs last weekend.

But with games against fourth-placed Sheffield Eagles and runaway leaders Featherstone Rovers on the horizon, as well as an 1895 Cup semi-final with the Broncos, who are only one point behind them in the table, at the end of the month, Grix knows how important this next game is.

“It can’t come round quick enough to be honest,” admitted Grix. “Newcastle are desperate. I think the boys need to look on Sky Sports and have a look at the table now and question how desperate they are.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix admits he and his players have it all to do to ‘salvage’ the 2023 campaign ahead of their next game at home to Newcastle on Sunday. (Photo credit: James Marsden)

“I’d like to think there will be a reaction off it (from the Batley defeat), but, at the same time, I’ve been hoping for a reaction for the last few weeks and we haven’t quite got it. It’s as frustrating as it’s ever been to be fair.”

He continued: “It doesn’t just happen, you can talk about turning up and showing some pride in your jersey and all the very basic fundamental cliche stuff but no one can do it for you, particularly in a physical sport like rugby league, no one is doing it for you.

“A bit of soul searching is required and certainly a long look in the mirror for every one of us.”

However, Grix has insisted he is only taking it one game at a time, as the season enters a pivotal stage.

He said: “At the start of the year we wanted to be a top end team. At the moment we have got it all on to make sure we can salvage our season and get a play-off spot. That would be great.

“We can only go one game at a time at the moment. We’re not looking too far ahead. We’re looking at Newcastle and doing our best to prepare the best we can and give the boys a good chance of a good performance.