“We need to be a lot better” - Grix demands more after Panthers’ winning run continues as they beat Swinton 34-4

Swinton v Halifax. Photo: Simon Hall/OMH Pics

Two tries each from Scott Grix and Conor McGrath, plus scores from Ben Kavanagh and Wigan loanee Amir Bourouh proved too much for the Manchester side as Fax showed their quality.

Halifax opened their account in the 19th minute, as Gadwin Springer and Kavanagh linked up well to put Scott Grix over for the first of his two scores on the day.

The conversion from Liam Harris giving the Panthers an early six point lead. Grix was then his own creator as he threw a perfect dummy at the line to go over practically untouched. Harris off target on that occasion but it was certainly advantage Fax.

The lead gave Panthers a spring in their step, and it wasn’t long before they extended the margin as Matt Garside found Conor McGrath with a precision pass on the right hand side.

The young winger showing great agility to dive in at the corner for a converted score to make it 16-0. McGrath, back in the side for James Saltonstall and the only change to Simon Grix’s matchday squad, made the most of his opportunity with a solid performace in attack and defence.

And it wasn’t long before he had a second four pointer. Harris and Woodburn-Hall combining this time to create space for the returning McGrath to get over the whitewash. Harris nailed the touchline conversion for a 22-0 half time lead.

The Lions chanced their arm after the break but to no avail as Fax muscled up in defence to repel multiple attacks. And they responded with a decisive move of their own. Hometown lad Ben Kavanagh taking a short ball at the line from fellow Haligonian Scott Grix to power through the last line of defence for his third score in as many games. Harris on target again with the extras and the points were now surely heading home with the Yorkshireman.

Back to back penalties gave the hosts some field position to nick a try of their own as Luis Roberts went in at the corner, but that’s as good as it got for the Lions as Halifax took firm control once again and soon extended their solid lead.

Following a quick play the ball from Elliot Morris, Amir Bourouh went straight from dummy half and sliced through the chasing Swinton defenders to dive over to the left of the posts to round off a solid performance and secure victory for Simon Grix’s side.

“We started how we didn’t want to but we managed to get back on track and probably should’ve had more points really”, said head coach Grix. “Happy with the two points as it was a potential banana skin, as it has been in the past, but I think if we want to join the elite of championship clubs at the top end, we need to be a lot better than that.”