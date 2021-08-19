“We take each games as it comes” says Woodburn-Hall as Panthers prepare to face Widnes

Halifax Panthers

Halifax currently find themselves third in the Championship with just five regular season games to go. A win over Widnes this weekend would take the club even

closer to solidifying that all-important top six finish.

The 26-year-old said: “We set our goal at the start of the year and that was to be a top four, top three team and make the play-offs. I think when we get there, if we get there, we’ll reassess then. At the moment we take each game as it comes, just trying to finish strongly and hopefully keep this unbeaten run going.”

Woodburn-Hall enjoyed last weekend off as Halifax had their away game with Toulouse cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the many positives of a break, the player did underline one issue saying: “It was much needed. But although we enjoyed the weekend off, it does knock you off your rhythm a little bit. When you’re playing week in week out, it can be tough to get back in.”

The Panthers return to action this Sunday against the Vikings – a side that has struggled for results this season and is currently sitting 10th in the table.

Despite Widnes’ lack of form, Woodburn-Hall is expecting a tough test saying: “A lot of results haven’t gone their way but they’ve got some real quality in the team. They’ll be wanting to beat especially with the game at their place.”

A win over the Vikings would mark an incredible run of ten successive league victories for Halifax.

Speaking about their winning run, the player said: “We started off a bit shaky at the start of the year but we sat down and talked it through, saying look, we’ve got to turn it around.

“We have managed to do that just because we started trusting each other more and really invested in our defence and our game plan. That’s just turned the season around for us.