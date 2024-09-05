The interim chairman of Halifax Panthers is appealing for urgent financial help from the club’s supporters.

In a letter to supporters and sponsors, Lee Kenny says unless the club pays an HMRC tax bill by next week, the future of the club will be under threat, while staff and players have not been fully paid this week due to financial problems.

In a statement entitled ‘A Call for Support: Securing the Future of Halifax Panthers’, interim chairman Kenny said: “I wish I could write to you under better circumstances, but as a club, and not for the first time in our history, we find ourselves facing a challenging financial situation. Despite the efforts of our shareholders and directors, who have invested nearly £700,000, the current financial environment means we urgently need additional donations or access to capital to ensure we continue to move forward.

“It’s been a perfect storm that’s brought us here. Several of our sponsor companies have gone into administration, some of the original consortium members are no longer able to contribute as they once did, and the general financial uncertainty in the country, combined with smaller crowds, has left a large hole in our budget. Just last week, we were expecting a six-figure boost to our income, only to see it withdrawn at the very last moment.

“As you’d expect from a professional club, our biggest expenses are payroll and taxation. We reached out to HMRC for an extension and time to pay, something that has been granted to other clubs recently, including ourselves in the past. However, instead of receiving this extension, we’ve been issued an official “order to pay” which is due early next week. If we are unable to meet this demand, the future of the club will be at immediate risk.

“This situation has also affected our ability to fully pay our dedicated players, coaching team, and staff this week. I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank them for their understanding and apologise for the delay. We are working hard to ensure the remainder of the payments are made next week.

“We’ve been reaching out to sponsors and friends of the club to raise funds through donations, sponsorships, or loans. While these discussions have been positive, we now find ourselves needing to ask for your help as well. This isn’t something we do lightly, but these are extraordinary times, and we must all come together to protect the future of Halifax Panthers.

“How you can help:

“Sponsor: If you’re a business owner and would like to sponsor part of the club, our final two games, or even explore a long-term partnership, please get in touch at [email protected].

“Donate: If you’re in a position to make a donation, no matter how large or small, please email [email protected]. We will register your support and provide the best way for you to send it.

“Loan: If you can loan the club £1,000 or more, please contact [email protected], and one of our directors or staff will reach out to discuss terms with you.

"Attend the Dewsbury Match: This Sunday, we face Dewsbury, and if we can bring an extra 1,000 supporters through the gates, it would raise over £15,000 for the club – a massive help. Tickets can be purchased here: https://ticketpass.org/event/ETLBFQ/halifax-panthers-v-dewsbury-rams.

“Buy Golden Gamble Tickets: The more Golden Gamble tickets we sell, the bigger the prize and the more support we’ll generate for the club.

"Halifax Panthers is a club with a proud history and a passionate community. The board and staff are working tirelessly to stabilise the situation, and we have a solid plan for next year that reflects our current circumstances. But now, more than ever, we need your support.

“If you can help in any way, please contact me at [email protected]. With your backing, I’m confident we can come through this difficult period stronger and more united than ever.

“Thank you for your continued support.”