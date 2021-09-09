“We’ve earned the right to be in there” says Moore after Panthers secure play-off place

Brandon Moore. Photo: SImon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics

Fax have two regular season matches remaining before the start of the play-offs – starting with an away clash at Whitehaven this weekend.

“I’m from up there myself,” said the Cumbrian-born Moore. “It’s going to be quite a big occasion going up there for me. I haven’t been up since before the start of the season and I’m going to have all my family there.

“We know what we’re going to get from Whitehaven, they’re on the back of some really good wins. Obviously last week at Batley was a huge win. Not just for them, but for anyone. It’s a tough place to go.

“They’re on the back of some really good performances so we’re going to be up against it again this week.”

The Panthers have already secured their place in the play-offs but their attention now turns to securing a third-place finish which would ensure a home game against the sixth-placed side.

Moore said: “In years gone by we strained trying to get into the play-offs, having to win games late on. I feel like this year, we’ve earned the right to be in there.

“The ball is still in our own court to get that third spot and get that home tie in the play-offs. It’s nice to know we’ve got these two games that we can focus on to try and do that.”

Apart from fighting for a home tie, there is also the question of momentum. Following a run of two defeats from three games, the Panthers would prefer to finish the regular season with two wins.

“That defeat to Featherstone means more now to get some form going into these play-offs,” said Moore.

“It’s going to be another two tough games but we’re more than capable of doing it with the quality we have in the group.