“We’ve won one game, but we need to back that up now” - Fax aim to keep momentum going in trip to Newcastle

Dewsbury v Halifax - Halifax's Kevin Larroyer. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Head coach Simon Grix is hoping to follow up on his side’s last outing, a 36-0 shut-out of Dewsbury Rams but knows he faces a test against a Thunder side who, with one win in five, have struggled to get going this term.

He said: “We need to make sure that we don’t get carried away with ourselves, as we have done in previous weeks.

“They [Thunder] haven’t got the wins every week, like us, but they’re not far off. We’re expecting a tough battle.

“We’ve won one game, but we need to back that up now.”

Panthers forward Kevin Larroyer believes that the way his team starts the game will be key, saying: “You want to be able to continue your momentum.

“We have worked really hard in training ahead of the match this weekend.

“If we start the way we did against Dewsbury, I believe we have a good chance.

“They (Thunder) will try to play against us. They have young players who have a lot to prove, and they will have a go.

“It will be up to us to manage them in defence, and we will try to use our attacking threat wisely.”

The game will be the first of the season in which fans will be admitted and that is something Grix welcomes, saying: “It’s strange playing in an empty stadium, as it lacks atmosphere.

“We have been guilty in games of not making our own atmosphere.

“At Dewsbury, we celebrated everything, good and bad. With the fans there, it gives you a reminder of what it means to people outside of your immediate group.”

Larroyer added: “You can use the noise to get through the game, and we can use it in a positive way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Halifax fans at Newcastle, as they have missed us as much as we have missed them.”