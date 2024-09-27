Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Panthers will be looking for a seventh win in ten league games when they travel to Whitehaven for the final round of the 2024 Championship season on Sunday, September 29 (kick off 3pm).

It has largely been a disappointing campaign for Fax but their exceptional 14-10 victory over rivals Bradford Bulls at an atmospheric Shay Stadium last weekend continued their impressive end to the season - with recent defeats only coming against Wakefield Trinity, Toulouse and Swinton Lions.

Head coach Liam Finn told the Courier:

“Nobody is happy with the season we have had. But we understand why we have had the season we have had. I haven’t got everything right. There are a lot of things that I have got wrong. There are a lot of things that loads of people have got wrong.

Action from Halifax v Bradford. Photo by Simon Hall.

“But we’ve kept going and not moaned about it. We have then got on with the next job. It has been painful and it has been really tough. But that is sport. Sometimes you have got to ride it out and try and come out of the other side and that is what we have done.

“We aren’t happy with where we are going to finish or how we finish, but the bottom line is we’re trying to get seven wins out of our last ten games, which is play-off form.

“And had we had nicked the Swinton game, and maybe won one of the Featherstone or Widnes games, we may have been in with a shout of a play-off spot.

“It’s not to be but I am proud of the lads, especially for the last ten games.”