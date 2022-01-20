Whitton set for Halifax Panthers debut in trip to Salford Red Devils

Full-back Liam Whitton is set to make his debut for home town club Halifax Panthers in their Colin Dixon Memorial Trophy clash at Salford Red Devils on Friday evening.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:01 pm
Halifax Panthers news

Whitton has been named by head coach Simon Grix in his 22-man squad for the Panthers' final pre-season friendly game ahead of the new Betfred Championship season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Whitton progressed through the ranks at Siddal RLFC, before joining the Leeds Rhinos academy and signing for Panthers in November.

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Panthers squad: Walmsley, Worthington, Arundel, Saltonstall, Aston, Keyes, Tangata, Murray, Kavanagh, Garside, Fairbank, Wood, Morris, Calcott, Barber, McComb, Knowles, Gwaze, Tibbs, Whitton, Jouffret, Oakley.

Halifax PanthersSalford Red DevilsSimon GrixLeeds Rhinos