Whitton set for Halifax Panthers debut in trip to Salford Red Devils
Full-back Liam Whitton is set to make his debut for home town club Halifax Panthers in their Colin Dixon Memorial Trophy clash at Salford Red Devils on Friday evening.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:01 pm
Whitton has been named by head coach Simon Grix in his 22-man squad for the Panthers' final pre-season friendly game ahead of the new Betfred Championship season.
Whitton progressed through the ranks at Siddal RLFC, before joining the Leeds Rhinos academy and signing for Panthers in November.
The game kicks-off at 7.30pm.
Panthers squad: Walmsley, Worthington, Arundel, Saltonstall, Aston, Keyes, Tangata, Murray, Kavanagh, Garside, Fairbank, Wood, Morris, Calcott, Barber, McComb, Knowles, Gwaze, Tibbs, Whitton, Jouffret, Oakley.