Winding-up order against Halifax Panthers adjourned again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A winding-up order against Halifax Panthers has been adjourned again.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winding up petition was brought by HMRC in October last year and it was adjourned in December, and has once again been adjourned yesterday (January 29).

The Courier has been told that the petition has been adjourned to a non attendance pre trial review, which will not take place before March 16, as the parties have directions to file further evidence before that date.

No new date has been set for the hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Panthers

The Panthers were also served with a winding-up petition by HMRC in July 2024.

In a statement on their official website, the club said: “The Board of Directors are pleased to provide an update following today’s High Court hearing (29 January 2025) regarding the club and HMRC.

“Importantly, the winding up petition was not passed. The judge has directed both parties to submit additional evidence and documentation as part of the process.

“We want to reassure our supporters that this matter is being handled professionally, and the club remains in honour throughout. Day-to-day operations continue as normal, and our focus remains firmly on preparations for the season ahead.

“As always, we appreciate your continued trust and support and will provide further updates when appropriate.”