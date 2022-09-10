Wood hopes team spirit will lift Halifax Panthers in play-offs

Fax have one game remaining in the regular season before turning their attention onto post-season.

Wood, who has spent the majority of the season as an interchange, returned to the starting line-up for the Monday night clash against Widnes with Brendon Moore rested.

Looking back at the 32-4 victory away in Merseyside, Wood said: “It was a good performance, we held it together pretty well.

Halifax Panthers' Kyle Wood. Pic: Simon Hall

"We had a lot of errors but we defended really well on our own line.

“It was a tough contest, I thought they played really well, but we seemed resilient on our own line and kept them out.

“The boys dug deep for each other and it shows a good team spirit. Hopefully we’ll take that into the play-offs.”

The 33-year-old, who arrived at The Shay from Wakefield Trinity last November, has often had to come off the bench this season.

When asked about the differences between starting and coming on as an interchange, Wood added: “I suppose you’ve got to be a bit more defensively aware when you start the game, you need some intent.

“When you’re coming off the bench, it’s about speaking the team up if you’re behind.

"Or if you are in front, it’s about keeping your foot on the gas and taking them to the next level.