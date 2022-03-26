"Workington is a big game," says Panthers full-back Woodburn-Hall

James Woodburn-Hall. Photo: Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics

The 27-year-old marked his first appearance of the season during Monday’s 26-16 defeat against Leigh Centurions.

Woodburn-Hall has been out with an injury since pre-season, but has surpassed his prognosis for recovery. Speaking about his return, the full-back said: “It does feel amazing. I was gutted when I got injured back in January. It was literally just before the first pre-season game.

“We ended up being two or three weeks ahead of schedule with the return from injury. It felt good. It wasn’t the result we wanted but I felt my performance was okay. I felt good fitness wise so I’m really happy.”

Woodburn-Hall’s return comes at a good time for the Panthers who are in-need of points. As things stand, Halifax sit 11th in the league after losing four of their opening five Championship games.

Next up for the West Yorkshire side is the rearranged clash away against Workington.

“Every game we play now is important,” said the full-back. “We’ve not had the start we wanted and going up to Cumbria is always though. Workington is a big game, we’ll build into that this week and hopefully work towards the win there."

Halifax’s Monday night test against Leigh leaves them with less time to prepare for the trip to the North West. Woodburn-Hall admitted that weekday rugby could take a toll on players with tougher professions.