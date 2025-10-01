Halifax Panthers’ 2025 season may have come to an end in last Saturday’s play-off semi-final defeat at York Knights, but it has been a year of growth for the club. Picture by Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers’ 2025 season may have come to an end in last Saturday’s play-off semi-final defeat at York Knights, but it has been a year of growth for the club.

And there is still more growing to do, according to head coach Kyle Eastmond, who has overseen a remarkable transformation at a club which was mighty close to relegation to League One just 12 months ago.

Fax have certainly exceeded expectations this year, storming into the Championship play-offs with five straight wins to end the regular season before shocking Oldham in the play-off eliminator.

Ultimately, last weekend’s semi-final against the League Leaders’ Shield winners was just one game too far, although they roared back to within four points late on to give themselves a glimmer of hope of making the Grand Final.

Fax's Ben Crooks and York's Liam Harris lead out the teams in last Saturday's play-off semi-final. Picture by Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com

But York, who had earlier held a 22-6 lead, settled nerves with a converted try and a penalty to book a home final with Toulouse.

Speaking after the 30-18 defeat and summing up 2025, Eastmond told Panthers TV:

“I am always really proud of the players. You have seen what these lads have done all year. Ultimately it is a bit of a lesson on how to win big games and win competitions.

“Last week we were at the top of the mountain. You have got to come back down and go again. We just couldn’t do it.

“We deserved to be beaten in the game, if we are brutally honest. It’s not about how many opportunities you left out there or tactically what you did wrong, it’s the way you approach a semi-final and having the right mindset to go and be disciplined enough to win a game. And we weren’t.

“I know what’s in the group, I know what they will do. That is never in question. The main thing is can you bounce back from a big win and go again. Ultimately, that is not engraved in this club at the moment. It is something we are working on, and you can see the growth, but we are not quite there yet. We understand what we have got to do.”

He added: “This season has been a great base to build from. You look at where we were at the start of the year to where we are now. I think you’d have ripped our arm to get here.

“I am really proud and one thing is for sure is the group of people that I have around me are not the sort of people that are here to settle and just be a part of something. It’s not a boys club.

“We’re here to try and win games. I expected to win some games but I probably didn’t look as far as this. I am really proud of the team.”