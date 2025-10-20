Brilliant Hunt try clinches dramatic first win for Old Crossleyans

Josh Hunt was the hero as Old Crossleyans grabbed a dramatic late try to register their first win of the Regional 2 North East season on Saturday.

The omens were not good for Crocs, who took a makeshift side to Grange Park to take on a Wetherby team who were unbeaten this season and hadn’t lost at home since October 2024.

However, the Crocs produced a performance full of spirit and determination to claim a memorable 32-29 victory, sealed by a stunning last-play try from man of the match Josh Hunt.

The early stages saw Wetherby on the front foot, but strong work at the breakdown from Callum Peel and committed tackling by Tom Metcalfe helped relieve the pressure.

Old Crossleyans celebrate their magnificent win at Wetherby.

Against the run of play, a Crocs pass was intercepted after nine minutes, allowing Wetherby to score the first try of the afternoon.

Crocs responded well. Raman Sembi pounced on a loose ball to gain territory, and after a clean lineout, Hunt’s clever dummy forced a high tackle on Sbulelo Roji, giving Finn Sutcliffe the chance to slot over a penalty.

Another high tackle, this time on Dan Smith, brought a warning from the referee, but Sutcliffe’s longer-range effort drifted wide.

As the half wore on, Crocs began to take control. Sembi and Banham combined neatly before Ali Scott chipped through cleverly, earning a lineout deep in Wetherby’s 22.

From the set piece, Hunt’s delayed pass almost sent Scott over, but he was tackled just short. A Dan Smith try was later disallowed for an alleged knock-on, leaving the game very much in the balance at half-time.

The second half began disastrously for Crocs as Wetherby crossed for two quick tries within three minutes, one converted, stretching their lead to 17-3.

But Old Crossleyans showed real character to hit back.

After Wetherby were marched back by the referee, Hunt kicked to the corner, and from the ensuing attack, Jack Hammond’s long pass found Tom Rouse, who offloaded to Metcalfe for a well-worked try.

Crocs’ confidence grew and a fine inside ball from Hammond released Hunt, who raced clear to score. Soon after, a clean lineout take from Sembi allowed the pack to drive over for another try.

With Sutcliffe adding a penalty following more Wetherby indiscipline, the visitors were suddenly leading 25-17.

Wetherby hit back with a try to close the gap to a point before another flowing move from their backs saw them edge ahead 29-25.

Time was almost up but the battling Crocs refused to give in and they grabbed a deserved winner in fine style.

From deep inside his own 22, Hunt kicked ahead a loose ball and chased it down, showing superb control as he dribbled forward under pressure from retreating defenders to touch down for a sensational solo try. Sutcliffe calmly added the extras to seal a dramatic 32-29 win.