Confidence high at Heath ahead of season opener

Heath travel to Ilkley for their first ever Regional One North East after achieving promotion last season.

While they are confident, players and coaching staff are also fully aware that the home side will be looking to prove themselves from the off.

The club has trained hard through the summer months, with full training returning at the beginning of July. Fitness levels throughout the squads look good.

Heath player Jason Merrie in action. Picture: Dave Garforth

During the close season, the club has recruited well, with many talented players coming to West Vale, as well as some returning after a break. This should please Head Coach Sid Sales, who has taken over from Dave Harrison, now Director of Rugby.

Notable among the new signings is fly-half and backs coach Chris Johnson, who comes to Heath via Sale RFC and is a former Lancashire captain.

The last of the practice games took place last week with the second team edging out near neighbours Vandals in a close and well played encounter.

The first team entertained Glossop and raced into a 26-7 lead at half time.

That dominance continued in the second half and the home side ran out 52-12 winners. The forwards performed well, perhaps as expected and it was particularly pleasing to see some very good scores run in by the three-quarters.