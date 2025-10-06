Crocs strike first but Selby hit back to claim victory

Old Crossleyans returned to their Regional 2 North East campaign on Saturday but were defeated 33-17 by a strong Selby side.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crocs club captain Tom Metcalfe made his return to the squad after a lengthy injury layoff and the visitors started brightly.

A crunching tackle from powerhouses George Banham and Jacob Pollard forced an early Selby knock-on and from the resulting powerful scrum, skipper Chris Vine took charge, running down the blindside to score an unconverted try in the corner with only five minutes gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side responded quickly, however, as a neat training ground backs move put them in the lead at 7-5.

Old Crossleyans battled hard but were edged out by Selby.

Selby extended their advantage on the 20-minute mark when their young fly-half Poskitt sliced through the Crocs’ defence untouched for a self-converted try to make it 14-5.

The Crocs fought back and a clever chip through from Jack Hammond allowed Josh Hunt to regather, and although he was tackled just short of the line, scrum-half Vine dived over to score his second. The conversion from Johnson reduced the arrears to two.

Despite strong efforts, particularly from the forwards, the Crocs struggled with a high penalty count, which prevented them from building sustained pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selby capitalised just before half-time, scoring again to extend their lead to 21-12 at the break.

The scoreline didn't reflect how close the game was.

In the second half, Vine’s quick-thinking on a tap penalty earned a yellow card for Selby’s number eight. However, the Crocs couldn’t fully capitalise on the man advantage, with several chances going begging.

Selby then worked their way down the pitch, scoring a fourth, unconverted try to stretch their lead to 26-12.

Good work by Finbar Drennan at the breakdown put the Crocs back on the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Selby yellow card gave them a chance and after an unsuccessful scrum attempt to push Selby over, Vine again went blind, spinning a long pass out to Dhesi to score.

Selby grabbed a try on the whistle to make the 33-17 scoreline a rather flattering one for the hosts.

Crocs’ Head Coach Jon Bake said: “I am disappointed with Selby’s last try, especially after two scrums where we had the opportunity to close the gap to within two points.

"We’ll look forward to Scarborough at home next week and anticipate a strong pool of players to choose from. We’ll be working hard in training this week.”