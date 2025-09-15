Crossleyans edged out by Brods in hard-fought derby
Despite being without influential captain Tom Metcalfe, the Crocs started the Regional 2 North East clash with purpose and intensity.
Chris Vine ably assumed captaincy duties, leading a side bolstered by the returning Seb Da Silva, James Hinchliffe, and Alex Thomson.
The visitors could scarcely have dreamed of a better start and with just two minutes on the clock, fly-half and man of the match John Hunt sold a deft dummy to slice through the Brods defensive line, scoring under the posts. James Johnson added the conversion for a swift 7-0 lead.
The early pressure continued. Excellent handling and ball movement almost sent James Johnson over in the corner, but the try was ruled out for a forward pass.
However, the Crocs were not to be denied for long and capitalising on handling errors from the hosts, Matthew Beswick pounced on a loose ball and powered his way over the line. The conversion struck the upright, leaving the score at 12-0 after just ten minutes.
The Crocs’ relentless pressure soon told again and another Brods mistake nearly resulted in a second try for the opportunistic Beswick, but the play was brought back for an earlier infringement, resulting in a yellow card for the home side. Johnson duly slotted the resulting penalty to extend the lead to 15-0.
Brods eventually found their footing, working their way downfield to register their first points with a well-taken try.
But Crocs responded immediately; a clever chip through from captain Vine and a strong carry from Alex Thomson forced Brods into conceding a penalty for repeated high tackles, allowing Johnson to restore the 15-point margin with another successful kick.
A try for Brods on the stroke of half-time made the score 18-12 at the break.
The second half began with more promise for the away team. Following a period of sustained phase play, the Crocs were awarded a penalty which Johnson converted to make it 21-12.
However, the momentum began to shift and Brods responded with a penalty of their own.
The defining moment arrived in the 65th minute, when the Brods pack secured a converted push-over try, edging the home side into the lead for the first time in the match at 22-21.
The Crocs threw everything into a late fight-back, launching a series of attacks that brought them within metres of the Brods line. Yet, a resolute defence held firm.
The final ten minutes saw the game’s tempo slow considerably, frustrating Crossleyans’ efforts to create a final scoring opportunity, and the hosts saw out the game to claim a hard-fought, single-point victory.
Despite the result, the Crocs will take heart from a strong opening display as they look to bounce back in Saturday’s first home game of the season against Pocklington.