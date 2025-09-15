Crossleyans edged out by Brods in hard-fought derby

A superb first-half performance wasn’t enough for Old Crossleyans, who were narrowly defeated 22-21 by local rivals Old Brodleians in a tightly-fought Halifax derby.

Despite being without influential captain Tom Metcalfe, the Crocs started the Regional 2 North East clash with purpose and intensity.

Chris Vine ably assumed captaincy duties, leading a side bolstered by the returning Seb Da Silva, James Hinchliffe, and Alex Thomson.

The visitors could scarcely have dreamed of a better start and with just two minutes on the clock, fly-half and man of the match John Hunt sold a deft dummy to slice through the Brods defensive line, scoring under the posts. James Johnson added the conversion for a swift 7-0 lead.

Action from Old Crossleyans' derby clash with Old Brodleians.

The early pressure continued. Excellent handling and ball movement almost sent James Johnson over in the corner, but the try was ruled out for a forward pass.

However, the Crocs were not to be denied for long and capitalising on handling errors from the hosts, Matthew Beswick pounced on a loose ball and powered his way over the line. The conversion struck the upright, leaving the score at 12-0 after just ten minutes.

The Crocs’ relentless pressure soon told again and another Brods mistake nearly resulted in a second try for the opportunistic Beswick, but the play was brought back for an earlier infringement, resulting in a yellow card for the home side. Johnson duly slotted the resulting penalty to extend the lead to 15-0.

Brods eventually found their footing, working their way downfield to register their first points with a well-taken try.

But Crocs responded immediately; a clever chip through from captain Vine and a strong carry from Alex Thomson forced Brods into conceding a penalty for repeated high tackles, allowing Johnson to restore the 15-point margin with another successful kick.

A try for Brods on the stroke of half-time made the score 18-12 at the break.

The second half began with more promise for the away team. Following a period of sustained phase play, the Crocs were awarded a penalty which Johnson converted to make it 21-12.

However, the momentum began to shift and Brods responded with a penalty of their own.

The defining moment arrived in the 65th minute, when the Brods pack secured a converted push-over try, edging the home side into the lead for the first time in the match at 22-21.

The Crocs threw everything into a late fight-back, launching a series of attacks that brought them within metres of the Brods line. Yet, a resolute defence held firm.

The final ten minutes saw the game’s tempo slow considerably, frustrating Crossleyans’ efforts to create a final scoring opportunity, and the hosts saw out the game to claim a hard-fought, single-point victory.

Despite the result, the Crocs will take heart from a strong opening display as they look to bounce back in Saturday’s first home game of the season against Pocklington.