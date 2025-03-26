Double promotion joy for Halifax RUFC’s men and women

​It was a momentous weekend for Halifax RUFC as both the men’s and women’s teams celebrated promotion.

​The men’s team beat Leeds Corinthians 47-28 on Saturday to secure their spot in Counties Yorkshire 2 and 24 hours later, the club’s women clinched promotion to the Championship thanks to victory over Broughton Park.

Halifax men needed only one point to earn promotion for the second time in three years but they made no mistake, running in seven tries in front of a large home crowd.

The performance capped a brilliant season for the men’s section, which has been brilliantly led by head coach Dwaine West, and they will now play at their highest level since the decision was taken to regroup at a lower level in 2009.

They can look forward to renewing exciting old rivalries with the likes of Halifax Vandals, Huddersfield Laund Hill, Bradford & Bingley and Bridlington next season.

It was a very similar story for Halifax ladies, who took to the field on Sunday, needing a point from their match at Broughton Park to secure promotion for the first time since the formation of the women’s section by club stalwart Grayham Smith in 1996.

Halifax conceded two early tries but fought back and a brace from Ella Powell and touchdowns from Nina Zebedee-Howard and Leah-Mae Beckett secured victory and top spot in the league.

Captain Courtney Moss said: “There were some fine individual performances but this was down to the squad who pulled together against a really tough team, beating them for the first time this season.”

Halifax’s Director of Rugby Jason Brian said: “Four years ago, the whole men’s section was struggling to survive and we were second bottom of Yorkshire 4. Recruitment was crucial last year to build strength in depth.

"The team spirit is the best it has been for such a long time and the whole weekend has been a real pinch-me moment with what has happened for the lads and the women’s squad. It means so much for all the ex-players who have stuck by the club and supported us through the dark days.

"I hope we have done you all proud, we aren’t going up just to make up the numbers, we deserve to be where we are at.”