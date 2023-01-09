The Regional 2 North East rivals struggled to cope with the wet conditions and sticky ground during the early exchanges and early pressure from the hosts was well defended by the Woodhead boys.

However, Dronfield maintained their attacks and were rewarded with a converted try midway through the first half, following several forward drives close to the Brods’ line.

The lead was extended to 10-0 when the home side were awarded a kickable penalty but Brods opened their account soon after when Matty Briggs landed a penalty from 30 metres out.

Lee Imiolek drives forward for Old Brodleians. Picture: Robin Sugden

Brods were getting into the game and earned a good position in Dronfield territory when Tom Ashen broke down the left, only for the inside pass to go to ground.

Brods set-up good field position from a penalty and their lineout worked well but drives from Ryan Harris, Lee Imolek and Cam Wroot were all halted short of the line.

With Dronfield under intense pressure, further penalties were awarded and two yellow cards reduced them to 13 players.

Brods’ handling in attack let them down initially but the increasingly desperate Dronfield defenders conceded yet another penalty and yellow card for a high tackle.

The visitors’ pressure finally told when the ball was moved out to Cameron Wroot who touched down in the corner. The touchline conversion from Matty Briggs levelled the match at half time.

Dronfield made a bright start to the second period to play out their yellow cards and, once back to full complement, turned the screw with two tries and a conversion that put them 22-10 up.

Brods showed their fighting spirit and having worked a good position, won a lineout close to the Dronfield line.

The visiting pack gathered themselves and drove for the home try line to allow Elliot Craven to score from the back of the driving maul.

Another conversion from Matty Briggs put the Woodhead boys back in the game with a losing bonus point but from the restart, they conceded a further penalty in the closing seconds that Dronfield converted to secure a 25-17 victory.