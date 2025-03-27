Epic battle ends in win for high flyers Heath

​Heath saw-off Alnwick 45-34 in an epic battle to stay third in Regional 1 North East going into the final game of the season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The visitors took the early initiative with two penalties inside the opening 15 minutes but Heath responded with the first try of the game, scored by and Seif Boussaada and converted by Chris Johnson.

Callum Harriott-Brown then slipped a pass to Jack Bruce and the young full-back showed class as he evaded several tackles to touch down to make it 12-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were in command and when Heath forced a penalty, a slick move saw Ezra Hinchliffe collect the ball to score a converted try with half-an-hour played.

Heath proved too strong for Alnwick. Picture: Bev Clough

Alnwick sought a response and from a break it looked a certain try was on the cards but Bruce had other ideas, putting in a superb tackle to prevent a score.

With Heath on the attack again a set move from line out saw Alex McFadden peel around the line before releasing Sam Fletcher to score under the posts. Johnson added the extras to make it 26-6 at the break.

Heath picked up where they left off in the second half and Boussaada bagged his second try, converted by Johnson, before Harriott-Brown crossed to put Heath 38-6 ahead with 50 minutes gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides traded converted tries, Alex McFadden crashing over for the hosts to put the game to bed, but the spirited Alnwick side finished strongly and they added their third try deep into injury time before scoring a bonus point try with the last play of the game.