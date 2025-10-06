Excellent Vandals register first win of season

Halifax Vandals recorded their first win of the Counties 2 Yorkshire season thanks to a 13-0 shut-out at Huddersfield Laund Hill.

In blustery, tough conditions, Vandals controlled territory and possession to grind out a well deserved victory and inflict Hill’s first loss of the campaign.

Tom Fowler was the architect, with many probing kicks that restricted Laund Hill to just two visits to Vandals’ 22 in the entire game.

The set piece gradually asserted dominance with veteran Paul Jowett having a huge impact from the subs bench having replaced Sam Holmes who made a solid first team debut.

Matt Tallis, on his first appearance of the season, showed his ball carrying prowess, busting through several tackles during the early stages.

The first telling break was made by captain George Clapham with a typical barnstorming run that took play deep in to the 22. Great patience was shown by Vandals and after several phases, Tallis forced his way under the posts. Richardson added the simple conversion.

Powerful kick returns from Scott Sutcliffe and clever tactical kicks from both half-backs ensured Vandals ended the first half on the front foot.

On the resumption, Harris and Ethan Pollard began to dominate the lineout with some clever variations.

The pack began to gain scrum penalties and defensive turnovers, led by Aaron Carrington and Luke Illingworth. Seventeen-year-old Eli Murray was tireless on debut, making countless tackles in an 80 minute performance.

After forcing several turnovers, Laund Hill started to concede penalties, allowing Ben Iveson to increase the lead to 10-0 with 10 minutes to play. Moments later after another perfect exit from their own half, Iveson extended the lead to 13 with only five minutes left.

Hill looked for a late consolation but Vandals’ defence remained strong and repelled waves of attacks.

Vandals will be buoyed by their team effort against an unbeaten side and will go into Saturday’s home clash with Bridlington full of confidence.