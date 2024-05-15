Opponents Barnstaple led 35-30 going into the final minutes but Jack Malthouse’s late try levelled the scores.
The conversion was missed but with the sides level and having scored the same number of tries, when the final whistle sounded, it was Heath who celebrated victory by virtue of having scored the first try of the game.
Read this week’s Halifax Courier for the full report.
1. Crucial try
Callum Harriott-Brown's try in the early stages proved decisive for Heath. Picture: Bev Clough Photo: Bev Clough
2. Cup final
The Heath and Barnstaple teams come out onto the Twickenham pitch. Pic: Bev Clough Photo: Bev Clough
3. Try time
Jack Malthouse about to score for Heath. Pic Andy Keighley Photo: Andy Keighley
4. Over the line
Seif Boussaada powers over the try line. Pic: Andy Keighley Photo: Andy Keighley