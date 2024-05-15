The triumphant Heath team celebrate their cup win at Twickenham. Pic: Bev CloughThe triumphant Heath team celebrate their cup win at Twickenham. Pic: Bev Clough
Gallery: Heath win Papa John's Cup after thrilling final at Twickenham

By Mark Berry
Published 15th May 2024, 09:39 BST
It was a final fitting of the stage it was played on as Heath produced a remarkable effort to win the Papa John’s Regional 1 Championship final, at Twickenham.

Opponents Barnstaple led 35-30 going into the final minutes but Jack Malthouse’s late try levelled the scores.

The conversion was missed but with the sides level and having scored the same number of tries, when the final whistle sounded, it was Heath who celebrated victory by virtue of having scored the first try of the game.

Read this week’s Halifax Courier for the full report.

Callum Harriott-Brown's try in the early stages proved decisive for Heath. Picture: Bev Clough

1. Crucial try

Callum Harriott-Brown's try in the early stages proved decisive for Heath. Picture: Bev Clough Photo: Bev Clough

The Heath and Barnstaple teams come out onto the Twickenham pitch. Pic: Bev Clough

2. Cup final

The Heath and Barnstaple teams come out onto the Twickenham pitch. Pic: Bev Clough Photo: Bev Clough

Jack Malthouse about to score for Heath. Pic Andy Keighley

3. Try time

Jack Malthouse about to score for Heath. Pic Andy Keighley Photo: Andy Keighley

Seif Boussaada powers over the try line. Pic: Andy Keighley

4. Over the line

Seif Boussaada powers over the try line. Pic: Andy Keighley Photo: Andy Keighley

