Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Heath stayed in touch with the top two in Regional 1 North East with a hard-fought five-point 46-27 victory over rivals Cleckheaton.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The hosts were the first to make an impression on the scoreboard and two Chris Johnson penalties put them 6-0 ahead inside 15 minutes.

The first try of the game went to Cleckheaton however and they hit the front with a converted score with 25 minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s response was quick in coming and Johnson kicked two more penalties before Chris Moore crossed from a quick tap penalty with Johnson adding the extras to make it 19-7.

Callum Harriott-Brown drives forward for Heath. Pic: Bev Clough

Cleckheaton reduced the arrears with a penalty of their own but Heath ended the first half on top and the reliable boot of Johnson tagged on a penalty to put the hosts 22-10 up at the break.

The visitors made the perfect start to the second period scoring a converted try that put the game back in the balance but when Johnson punted the ball forward, Jack Bruce chased it down and passed to the supporting Joe Morrison only for the visitors' defence to illegally intercept. The infringement resulted in a penalty try and a card.

Credit to Cleckheaton as they dug in and they were rewarded with a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors continued to put the home defence under pressure and when Johnson was carded for an alleged high tackle it was game on.

Chris Moore scores a try for Heath in the win over Cleckheaton. Pic: Bev Clough

But, following a series of scrums, Cleckheaton captain Piper received a straight red card for throwing a punch and Ezra Hinchliffe converted the penalty to make it 32-20.

Cleckheaton tried to respond but Heath were in no mood to let them score and the visitors became more frustrated. Dominic Horne came on for Chris Johnson following the ten minute sin bin and Heath began to take control of the game.

A superb charge from Alex Patrick set up a chance for a score and quick hands across the field saw Callum Harriott-Brown round of a super move for a third try, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe, with 15 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleck crossed for a converted try but Heath went back on the attack, looking for a bonus point fourth try.

Deep into injury time a scrum on the visitors’ try-line saw a huge surge by the Heath pack and Jonny Garrity emerged with the ball for the try, converted by Hinchliffe.