Heath conquer Penrith and weather to stay top of table

Regional One North East leaders Heath extended their perfect start to the season and ended Penrith’s 100 per-cent record with an impressive performance in Cumbria.

Both sides were keen to maintain their win records going into the clash but their task was made more difficult by strong winds and wet weather.

With the wind at their backs, Penrith made the better start and scored a try in the opening minute, followed by a second converted try after six minutes, to take a 12-0 lead as Heath struggled to get to grips with the conditions.

However, the visitors remained calm and managed to keep hold of the ball to claw their way back into the game and, following a number of penalties awarded against the home side, Chris Johnson converted one midway through the first half.

Ben Stringer scores a try for Heath in their fine win at Penrith. Pic: Dave Garforth

The Penrith reply came just eight minutes later as they breached the Heath defence again to bag a converted try that put them 19-3 up.

But when the hosts made a mistake at the restart, Heath punished it from the scrum, Tom Clough crashing over and Johnson adding the extras.

Heath were now getting used to the conditions and mounted yet another attack with Callum Harriott-Brown and Ben Stringer going close before Jack Pilcher stormed over for an unconverted try five minutes before the interval.

Buoyed by the score, Heath ended the first half in style and Clough crossed in the corner to give his side a 20-19 lead at the break.

Tom Clough and Sam Cox launch an attack. Pic: Dave Garforth

Another mistake from Penrith at the start of the second half allowed Heath to take the initiative and, following a mazy run from Ezra Hinchliffe, Johnson released Stringer who stormed over for a converted try to extend their lead with only two minutes played.

Penrith were now struggling with the conditions and, following two penalties, Stringer collected line-out ball and Alex McFadden ended the drive with a converted try.

The visitors were showing no mercy and Johnson mastered the tricky conditions to nail two penalties that put Heath 40-19 ahead an in control.

Penrith responded as conditions deteriorated and rain came down to score a try but Heath were not to be denied and when Harvey Keighley-Payne and Seif Boussaada charged through the home defence, Stringer was on hand to score his second try, converted by Johnson.

From Jake Haynes’ mazy run, Pilcher went close but the inevitable try soon followed, Clough crashing over and Johnson adding the goal to make it 50-24.

Haynes went over in the corner to add to Heath’s growing tally before Penrith grabbed a late consolation try to round-off the scoring.

Heath’s next test is at home to Blaydon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Heath Hawks were also in fine form as they defeated Morley Cavaliers 38-5 in testing conditions. Heath U15s crushed Driffield 50-0 to reach the next round of the Yorkshire Cup.