Heath edge battle with Harrogate to clinch seventh straight win

A monumental battle between two high flyers in Regional One North East went the way of in-form leaders Heath, who celebrated a hard-fought 13-5 win over Harrogate.

A large crowd were treated to an entertaining clash between two evenly-matched teams but it was Heath who prevailed to make it seven wins from their opening seven games of the season.

Following early pressure on the Heath defence, Jake Haynes scooped up a lost ball and set off running for the visitors’ try-line only to be bundled into touch.

Harrogate were guilty of a couple of high tackles and from one, Chris Johnson converted a penalty to open the scoring with ten minutes on the clock.

Elliott Spiers scored the only try of the game. Pic: Bev Clough

The visitors' response was immediate, becoming encamped in the home half but Heath were in no mood to concede, with every player putting their body on the line to prevent a score.

A huge clearance from Johnson saw Callum Harriott-Brown give chase but the visitors' defence covered and the chance was gone.

The game was developing into a real battle and an altercation between Ezra Hinchliffe and Harrogate's Tom Steen saw both players carded.

Harrogate maintained the pressure and in the final play of the half, they scored an unconverted try to take a 5-3 lead into the break.

Josh Crickmay drives forward for Heath. Pic: Bev Clough

The second half began with both teams continuing to go head to head and when back to full strength, the collisions were immense.

As the game entered the final quarter, Heath were awarded a penalty following a dangerous tackle on Hinchliffe and up stepped the reliable Johnson to calmly slot the ball between the posts and Heath led 6-5.

The visitors responded yet again but, despite being awarded two penalties, the kicks were wide of the mark, much to the relief of the Heath supporters.

An outrageous clearance kick from Johnson found touch and it was a chance for the home side but Harrogate were in no mood to concede and the moment was gone.

Heath were keeping hold of the ball trying to pull the visitors’ defence apart and when not in possession, they were tackling like demons to win it back.

Pete Hampshire came on for Seif Boussaada as Heath went in search of another score and it came in unusual circumstances.

An audacious attempted drop goal from Johnson went horribly wrong and, with all the players looking for the ball to go dead, Elliott Spiers gave chase and managed to get a touch on the ball to score a try, converted by Johnson with five minutes left to play.

Harrogate went in search of a score to get the losing bonus point but urged on by the home supporters Heath held firm to see out the game and to grab a crucial win.

Heath Hawks suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 28-14 to a well drilled and strong Harrogate side.