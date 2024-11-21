Heath fall short in their trip to Huddersfield
The 38-24 loss sees Heath drop to fifth in the Regional 1 North East table, leapfrogged by Saturday’s opponents, who hit the front with a converted try only two minutes in.
They extended the lead to 12-0 with another touchdown 10 minutes later but Heath finally got on the board thanks to a try from Callum Harriott-Brown, converted by Chris Johnson.
Huddersfield had a player carded and, when they lost a second shortly afterwards, Heath took advantage. From a line-out Alex Patrick collected the ball and Alex McFadden emerged from the drive to score a try converted by Johnson and Heath led 14-12 on the half-hour.
Heath began to take advantage of the numerical advantage as Huddersfield continued to give away penalties, one of which Johnson kicked to increase Heath's lead to 17-12.
The visitors ended the half strongly and were camped in the Huddersfield 22, but a dropped pass was scooped up by the home winger and he sped 70 metres to touch-down under the posts to give the hosts the lead at half-time.
Huddersfield came out all guns blazing, scoring a try in the opening minutes of the second half before brushing off some woeful tackling to bag a converted try on 55 minutes.
Heath fought back but drives from Seif Boussadda and Josh Crickmay were held up short of the home side's try-line.
Huddersfield extended their lead to 38-17 with another score 15 minutes from time but Heath finished the game with a flourish.
Harvey Keighley-Payne collected the ball and released Joe Morrison who made inroads into the Huddersfield defence. Yet again the hosts had a player carded and, following some slick inter-passing, Ezra Hinchliffe was on hand to cross the whitewash for a try, converted by Johnson, to make it 38-24.
The visitors looked to add to their tally but the home side held out to claim the victory.
Heath Hawks scored two tries in Saturday’s home game but were beaten by a very strong Wharfedale side.