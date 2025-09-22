Heath march on with victory in opening home game

Regional 1 North East leaders Heath marked their first home game of the season with a fine 38-3 triumph over promoted Middlesbrough.

Rain had been falling for most of the day but the newly-relayed pitch held up well as Heath maintained their perfect start to the new season.

A super kick from the reliable boot of Chris Johnson saw Heath make their first inroad into the visitors’ half and following a penalty kick to touch, Alex Patrick secured line out ball and Alex McFadden crashed over for the opening try of the game with ten minutes played.

The score seemed to ignite Heath and following the first scrum they demolished the visitors’ pack to set up another opportunity for a score. Josh Crickmay and Harvey Keighley-Payne stormed through the 'Boro defence and Elliott Spiers was on hand to pick up the ball to cross the try-line for a converted try five minutes later.

Jack Bruce sends a pass away. Pic: Andrew Keighley

Despite the conditions, Heath were now controlling the game with some astute kicks from Johnson and with the visitors receiving a yellow card, it was only a matter of time before Heath added to their score.

Another lineout set-up advanced field position and the breakthrough came when Crickmay crashed through several attempted tackles and Ben Stringer off-loaded to Chris Moore who rounded off a fine move with a try, converted by Johnson, with 35 minutes played.

The visitors had another player carded just before half time but they managed to get on the scoreboard with a penalty to make it 19-3 at the break.

That proved to be the high point for Middlesbrough however and when Alex Patrick won line out ball, Alex McFadden sneaked over for his second try of the game, converted by Johnson, to extend the lead only three minutes after the resumption.

Alex Patrick drives forward. Pic: Andrew Keighley

The Middlesbrough cause was not helped when another player was carded and from a scrum, Tom Clough peeled off to be held short of the try-line. Crickmay was on hand to crash over for a try, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe, with ten minutes left to play.

Chris Moore returned to the action as Crickmay took his seat on the bench and Heath continued the onslaught. In the final minute of the game Saif Boussaada was on hand to crash over for an unconverted try that completed a very satisfactory day for the table toppers.

Heath’s attention now turns to the Yorkshire Cup preliminary round game at home to Driffield. Then they return to league action in October with a visit to Penrith, who also have an unbeaten start to the season.