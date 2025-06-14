Clubman of the year and most significant contribution award winner Chris Moore with Heath head coach Chris Johnson.

Heath Rugby Union Club looked back on another year of competitive action on the field when they staged their annual dinner and awards evening at Bertie's, in Elland.

The event proved another success with a capacity attendance treated to an excellent meal, followed by the handing out of the awards and finished off with an evening of Abba's best, from Abba Legacy which gave way to dancing until the early hours.

The thoroughly deserving award winners included Callum Harriott-Brown, who was a double winner as the first XV and supporters' player of the year.

Chris Moore also took home the trophy as clubman of the year and also won the most significant contribution accolade.

Alex McFadden took the coaches' award while Jack Bruce was the most improved player.

Young player of the year went to Jake Haynes.

Sam Sharp was the Hawks player of the year.

Heath were able to look back on a season of success with the highlight being their run to the Papa Johns Plate final.

Memorably they went on to win the trophy when beating London-based Bracknell 33-22 in a game played in front of a large crowd at Sixways, the home of Worcester Warriors.

The jubilant scenes from the Heath players and supporters as the trophy and mementoes were presented to the winning side at the end will long be remembered and the awards night that followed back home has crowned another great season.

As well as the cup success the club also finished third in the Regional One North East League with 80 points from their 22 matches, of which 16 were won.

They were only eight points behind champions Scunthorpe so have high hopes of another big year when it all starts again in September.