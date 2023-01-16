The blustery, wet conditions made for a gloomy encounter but the visitors made a bright start and following a kick to touch, Ben Stringer soared high to collect from the line out and set up a maul finished off by Matt Beasty to score the first try on 12 minutes.

Heath continued to press and when Joe Morrison collected the ball on the York 22 he powered through the home defence to score a second try midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

York responded and gradually worked their way back into the game and were rewarded with a converted try on the half hour.

Fergus Marsden and Joe Morrison halt a York attack. Picture: Dave Garforth

The visitors’ response was quick on coming and their pack surged for the line where Fergus Marsden powered over for a try converted by Dan Cole to make it 17-7.

Jack Pilcher and Ian Downsborough replaced Alex McFadden and Fergus Marsden as Heath continued to press but much to the home side’s credit, they responded and, with half time approaching, they scored a converted try in the corner to cut the gap to three at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With conditions in their favour, Heath went in search of a score at the start of the second period but it was York who registered first, converting a penalty to level the game on 50 minutes.

Downsborough was yellow carded following an altercation and Elliott Spiers then received a yellow for a dangerous tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reduction in numbers failed to stop Heath’s drive however and once back to full complement, the visitors were very much in the game.

A super cover tackle from Joe Morrison prevented a score for the home side but York continued to press and in the final minutes they were converted a penalty in front of the posts to snatch victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath entertain leaders Billingham in what should be a feisty battle on Saturday (2.15pm).

Meanwhile, Heath seconds roared to a superb 82-7 win over Yarnbury – their biggest win for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad