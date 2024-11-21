Leaders extend winning run at Old Rishworthian

Dylan Brown's progress is halted by Ribblesdale. Pic: Chris Haywood

​Bottom side Old Rishworthian were completely blown away by undefeated Counties 1 Yorkshire leaders North Ribblesdale in a 57-14 reverse on Saturday.

​The promotion favourites were always quick to pounce on any home errors in a nine-try haul, six of which came from the speedy backs, marshalled well by experienced fly-half Tom Davidson.

The Rishworthians forwards performed well with back rower Greg Withers again outstanding, but whenever the ball reached the visitors’ backs their pace always proved difficult to handle.

The home team bagged two tries through the forwards, one in each half, but the game was over by half-time with the visitors leading 36-7.

The one bright spot of the first half for Rishworthians came just before the break with a catch and drive try, touched down by Hunter Jackson-Sullivan. Noah Smalley added the conversion.

They scored a second near the end with lock Logan Ward touching down for his third try in two games. Smalley converted.

Rishworthians took the opportunity to play some of their outstanding Colts. Joe Tuton on the right wing gave a fine display in only his second appearance and there were debuts for James Gill, Seth Gee, Dylan Brown and Sammy Hopkinson.

Rishworthians’ development team beat the previously undefeated North Ribb second string 31-19. Will Cullen scored two tries while Gabe Moore, Luke Flanagan and Chad Ramsley also crossed. Joe Billing added three conversions.