Old Brodleians prevail in hard-fought derby at Old Crossleyans

The first derby of the new season attracted a healthy crowd and they were treated to an entertaining game in which Brods edged home 16-12.

Crocs had the first chance to make an impression on the scoreboard but Joe Gallagher missed a penalty.

Brods made him pay on 11 minutes when strong forward drives took them into Crocs territory and with the hosts penalised at the breakdown, Loketi Taiala took his chance with a well struck penalty.

Old Crossleyans' Joe Stott breaks through in the clash with Old Brodleians.

Good defence from Tom Metcalf, Sam Ives and Jack Hammond contained the Brods pack as the visitors looked to add to their tally but further indiscipline from the Crocs at the breakdown gifted the visitors another penalty that was converted by Taiala on 20 minutes.

Sam Harrison went close to going over for the visitors and after they squandered another penalty, Old Crossleyans hit back and began to exert some pressure on the Brods’ try line.

From Joe Stott’s quickly taken tap penalty, the referee awarded a penalty try and the game resumed with the home team in the lead 7-6.

Brods’ response was quick in coming however and a penalty to touch set up a lineout and maul that took the visitors to within reach of the home line.

Another penalty and a kick to the corner set up the catch and drive and this time the maul ended with Elliot touching down for a converted score that gave the visitors a 13-7 half-time advantage.

The resumption served-up an attritional battle with nothing to separate the teams and when Stott threatened to break the deadlock with a 30-metre break, he failed to find any support as Brods repelled the raid.

The Crocs appeared to up their intensity following the introduction of Joe Camlin, who provided incisive ball carries and strong defensive tackles.

As the game moved into the final quarter Brods were pressing with sustained pressure. The home side held out when Matty Briggs looked to have scored from close range only for the try to be disallowed for incorrect grounding.

The referee however had been playing advantage from a penalty near the posts and Brods chose to take three more points through Taiala to extend the lead to 16-7.

Back came the home side and following several strong forward drives from Boj Sembi, Harry Drennan and Joe Camlin, Nick Raswthorne delivered a well-timed pass for Matthew Beswick to race over and score.

The conversion was missed but Crocs were now within four points.

The game was finely balanced with both teams looking capable of adding another score.

Brods controlled the ball in the closing stages and found their way into home territory to force a penalty.