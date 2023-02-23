​Brods have won all seven of their league games this season, putting them top of the Women's NC 3 North (South) division and on the brink of clinching the title and promotion.

However, the dominant manner of the team’s surge to the championship has also propelled them to the top of England Rugby’s Average Points Per Game table.

A mammoth average of 56 points per game so far this season puts Brods ahead of more than 4,000 other rugby union teams, split across the men’s and women’s sections, in the whole of England.

Old Brodleians Ladies are on the brink of winning the league title with an unbeaten record. Pic: Stephen Barnes Photography

It is a superb achievement for a team in only its second year of playing in a league, since forming shortly before the pandemic.

This season’s campaign began with a 59-0 romp at Huddersfield Laund Hill in October and continued with a 63-0 shut-out of Stockport Scarlets in Brods’ first home game of term.

The Hipperholme side then won 67-10 at Glossop and ended 2022 with a 68-0 home success over Aldwinian.

A 48-12 triumph at Stockport kicked off the new year and Brods then demolished Glossop 95-7 before winning 48-7 at Aldwinian last Sunday.

Brods now take their unbeaten run into their final league outing of the season on Saturday when they host Huddersfield Laund Hill (2pm), with the league title and promotion within reach.

Head coach Nick Akerman said: “I can’t begin to explain the work everyone has put in this season on and off the pitch; from the players at training, the brilliant coaching squad, the supporters and club committee, even down to our chef Ryan, making sure the girls have the delicious fuel they need to perform.

"This is only our second year in a league, so to be coming out top in the country is a huge honour that I know will give the players the boost they need to bring home the promotion, run up the points and win the league this Sunday.”

Club chairman Andy Mears said: “It’s been fantastic to see the ladies’ team not only continue to grow and dominate this season, but to also see their friendships get stronger and stronger.

"Their matches are truly electric and the entire club is behind them to win the league.

"I’m delighted to see them gaining national recognition within the England Rugby stats and here’s hoping we see a league win and promotion too.”

