Old Crossleyans fail to take chances at leaders Salem

Action from Old Crocs' loss to Bradford Salem.

​Old Crossleyans were shut out 26-0 at Regional 2 North East leaders Bradford Salem on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Crocs’ trip to last year’s Yorkshire One champions, at Wagon Lane, marked an intriguing chapter in Bradford Salem’s centenary season.

Before the game, the record between Bradford Salem and Old Crossleyans stood at 52 encounters over the course of more than 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Crossleyans have traditionally dominated the fixture, winning all but nine of those 52 meetings.

Although Crocs dominated possession and came close to scoring several times, they were unable to convert any of their opportunities.

Despite the home team receiving three yellow cards throughout the match, Crocs still failed to find a way over the try line.

At half time the home team were just 7-0 up, Crocs having missed an early penalty opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked as though Crocs could have pulled off a shock victory but two early converted second half tries by Salem made the task almost insurmountable.

The physical disparity between the two sides was particularly noticeable, especially in the backs where Salem looked to have a big weight advantage.

Old Crossleyans director or rugby John Bake said: “Every player showed 100 per-cent commitment against a big team that usually steamroller people, we didn’t give them that opportunity.

"The discipline was excellent and credit to Bradford Salem who scored excellent tries, two of which were particularly impressive.”