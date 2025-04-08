Old Crossleyans finish above drop zone after dramatic win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Old Crossleyans avoided finishing in the bottom two in Regional 2 North East after edging out Morley 26-25 in a nail-biting final day victory.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With news of Doncaster Phoenix’s 48-24 win over Old Brodleians coming through from an early kick-off, Crossleyans knew only a victory against third-placed Morley would secure their place at level six.

And in a closely contested match, the visitors came out on top, with Morley dropping the ball over the try line in the final play of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite fielding a much-changed side with many players playing out of position, Crocs put in an outstanding performance and earned a well-deserved win, ensuring their survival in the league for another season.

Old Crossleyans celebrate their brilliant win at Morley.

The visitors were the first to get on the scoreboard when James Hinchliffe reacted quickly to a loose ball from the back of a powerful Morley scrum. A perfectly weighted kick from Jack Hammond set up Matthew Beswick, who chased it down and touched down to give his team a 5-0 lead.

Morley responded just four minutes later with a try of their own that levelled the scores, and following a high tackle in the Crocs’ 22, Morley added a penalty that edged them ahead at 8-5.

Back came Crossleyans and following an infringement on George Banham just metres from Morley’s try line, Ross Peltier powered his way over despite the odds. James Johnson tagged on the extras to restore the Crocs’ lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the break, Morley were awarded another penalty but the kick went just wide, allowing the visitors to go into half-time with a 12-8 advantage.

Olc Crossleyans showed great heart in their final game of the season.

It got better for the visitors on the resumption, James Hinchliffe pouncing on a loose ball at the lineout to power his way over the line. Johnson’s conversion from the touchline made it 19-8.

Morley responded by steadily working their way down the field, capitalising on a few penalties and scoring an unconverted try that closed the gap to six.

Morley knocked on straight from the restart and the Crocs forwards quickly took control, providing a strong platform from the scrum. From there, Peltier showed his strength, shrugging off multiple Morley tacklers to score a converted try that put the visitors in great shape at 26-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the home side were not finished and they scored two quick-fire tries, one converted, to close the gap to a single point at 26-25.

It set up a nail-biting grandstand finish and as the closing minutes ticked away, Crocs gained possession and tried to pick and drive to run the clock down.

Strong counter-rucking gave Morley possession in the dying seconds and they drove forward in the last play of the game.

The visiting fans held their breath as the try line beckoned but the final Morley pass just eluded the home winger and Crocs had done enough to claim a vital win.