​The event, which was followed by a karaoke and disco, celebrated the achievements of the U14s, U16s and U18s girls teams who all enjoyed excellent seasons, with the U18s particularly noteworthy having won the North Area Cup.

As well as individual awards there were several special awards presented to players.

In the U14s age group, the Players’ Player of the Season went to Gabby Thomas, with the Coaches Player of the Season award shared by Ida Johnson and Jemima Jeffs, the Most Improved Player going to Evie Haythornthwaite and Cindy Wang, and the Top Tackler accolade presented to Claudia Grogan.

Old Crossleyans U18s girls reflected on a successful season in which they won the North Area Cup.

The U16s Players’ Player of the Season was awarded to Scarlett Jeffs and Isobel Williams, the Coaches Player of the Season award went to Louisa Tuton, the Most Improved Player was Lillie Pattison and the Top Tackler went to Charlotte Mattimore.

In the U18s awards, the Players’ Player of the Season was Niamh Luck, the Coaches Player of the Season went to Ruby Tyson, the Most Improved Player was Emily Scholefield and the Top Tackler award was scooped by Leah-Mae Beckett.

Under-18s player Niamh Woodhouse picked up the Spirit of Rugby award, chosen by the Girls Committee for living the rugby values through her many years at the club.

There were also special awards for the U18s players who have graduated from the junior section and they will now look to impress in the newly formed wom en’s team next season.

Awards were presented to Old Crossleyans U14s girls team players.

Along with the new women’s team there will also be a new U12s girls side next term. Old Crossleyans will therefore be one of only a handful of clubs in Yorkshire to have girls and women represented in all possible age groups.

Pre-season training has already started with mixed age touch rugby sessions before the hard work gets under way ahead of the new campaign.

Training takes place on Wednesday evenings from 6.45pm to 8.15pm at Old Crossleyans RUFC.

The club have also started tots training sessions on Wednesdays from 6pm.