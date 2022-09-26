Old Crossleyans improve but fall short in clash with Pontefract

The Crocs made a bright start to their home clash with Pontefract, with a resolute defence, much improved lineout and strong forward carriers.

After a series of threatening attacks involving Matthew Beswick and Nick Rawsthorne, the home team eventually found good territory to set up a lineout close to the Pontefract line.

The forwards managed to retain possession from a good catch and drive and James Cooper piled over for the first try of the game.

Adam Horner looks to drive Old Crossleyans forward.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home defence worked hard to contain the powerful Pontefract forwards but they conceded two penalties before half time, allowing the visitors to take a narrow 6-5 lead into the break.

The visitors started to dominate on the resumption, keeping tight control of the ball and controlling the scrum, with the pack provided the platform on which the visitors could launch forward raids that kept the hosts pinned back.

Pontefract had all the momentum and they translated that into points, scoring two unanswered tries that stretched their advantage to 18-5.

The Crocs still had their moments though and following a deep penalty kick into the away team’s half, Jacob Pollard powered over to score a well deserved try.