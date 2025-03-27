Old Crossleyans take the fight to last game after huge win

​Old Crossleyans’ fight against relegation from Regional 2 North East will go to the final day of the season after a crucial 28-26 home win over Moortown last Saturday.

​Crocs secured five points from their penultimate game of the campaign to lift themselves out of the bottom two and above Doncaster Phoenix, who have a game in hand, to be played at Wetherby this weekend.

Crossleyans, two points ahead of Phoenix in the table, will have a close eye on this Saturday’s game before the final round of fixtures on April 5 decides who suffers the drop.

Player-coach Jack Hammond made his 350th first-team appearance for Crocs, who dominated the early exchanges and took the lead midway through the first half. Finn Sutcliffe executed a precise kick to the corner and after Alex Thompson, Tom Metcalf and Ellis Nuttall made powerful ball carries, Cam Brannan pounced on the opportunity to crash over from close range. James Johnson added the extras.

Moortown replied with an unconverted try but Crocs grabbed their second seven-pointer when Sbulelo Roji crashed over from close range.

The hosts were reduced to 13 by two yellow cards in the run up to half-time and they looked in big trouble at the start of the second period when they were hit by more disciplinary issues and three Moortown tries in quick succession.

Chris Vine was shown a yellow card shortly after the break and Moortown capitalised with a penalty try before establishing a 26-14 lead with two more tries before the home side were restored to full strength.

But roared on by their fans, Crocs fought back and raids from Dan Smith and George Banham created space for captain Tom Metcalfe to score a converted try that narrowed the gap to five.

Moortown were then hit by a yellow card and Crocs seized the opportunity. A monumental series of scrums pushed the visitors back and man of the match Dan Smith spotted the gap to score the all-important bonus-point try. James Johnson’s conversion hit the post but bounced over, putting Crocs back in the lead at 28-26.

The final eight minutes were nerve-wracking but the hosts held on to clinch a vital win.