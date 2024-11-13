Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Old Crossleyans’ quest for their first home win of the Regional 2 North season were quashed by Pontefract’s late rally on Saturday.

​Crocs held a 19-12 lead at half-time and were level at 19-19 going into the final quarter but poor ball retention and a series of costly errors ultimately sealed their fate as the hosts lose 29-19.

Pontefract wasted little time in taking control, scoring an early converted try, and despite good work from the hosts, Pontefract added a second unconverted try to lead 12-0.

A high tackle on Joe Stott led to a yellow card for Pontefract and Crocs took advantage when fly-half Joel McFarlane surged over for the line. James Johnson added the conversion.

Pontefract replied with an attacking onslaught which was matched by a spirited defence and when the visitors dropped the ball just shy of Crocs’ try line, Finn Sutcliffe raced away before sending Matthew Beswick over for a try goaled by Johnson.

Dan Smith stunned Ponte with a try before the break that gave his side the upper hand but the visitors got back onto level terms on the resumption.

Pontefract fly-half Liam Kay slotted over a penalty from halfway to edge his side ahead and they increased their lead with a converted try 10 minutes from time.

A Matthew Beswick breakaway in the dying minutes offered a glimmer of hope for the home team but the ball was kicked away.