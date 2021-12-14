Old Brods ran in 11 tries for the second successive week as they thumped bottom side Bradford and Bingley 63-5.

Meanwhile, Heath fought back from 3-0 down at the break to win 15-9 at Morley.

Old Crossleyans beat Old Rishworthian in their local derby to go top of Yorkshire One - see the big match gallery here

1. Offload Old Brods' Dan Chappell takes a pass from Elliot Craven. Picture: Robin Sugden Photo: Robin Sugden Photo Sales

2. Try Time Michael Briggs scores for Old Brodleians. Picture: Robin Sugden Photo: Robin Sugden Photo Sales

3. Setting up the Ruck Heath trailed 3-0 to Morley but fought back in the second half. Picture: Dave Garforth Photo: Dave Garforth Photo Sales

4. On the Ball Heath's win over Morley puts them third in the North One East table. Picture: Dave Garforth Photo: Dave Garforth Photo Sales