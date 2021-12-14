Debutant Callum Bacon was among the try scorers for Old Brodleians in their win over Bradford and Bingley. Picture: Robin Sugden

Rugby Gallery: Old Brodleians and Heath stay in North One East title race

Old Brodleians and Heath both won on the road last weekend as they finished the first half of the North One East season in second and third places respectively.

By Mark Berry
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:21 pm

Old Brods ran in 11 tries for the second successive week as they thumped bottom side Bradford and Bingley 63-5.

Meanwhile, Heath fought back from 3-0 down at the break to win 15-9 at Morley.

Old Crossleyans beat Old Rishworthian in their local derby to go top of Yorkshire One - see the big match gallery here

Offload

Old Brods' Dan Chappell takes a pass from Elliot Craven. Picture: Robin Sugden

Photo: Robin Sugden

Try Time

Michael Briggs scores for Old Brodleians. Picture: Robin Sugden

Photo: Robin Sugden

Setting up the Ruck

Heath trailed 3-0 to Morley but fought back in the second half. Picture: Dave Garforth

Photo: Dave Garforth

On the Ball

Heath's win over Morley puts them third in the North One East table. Picture: Dave Garforth

Photo: Dave Garforth

