Josh Kelly's early penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by Joe Gallagher's goal before Doug Heseltine intercepted to touch-down for Rishies.

Crocs hit back with first half tries from hooker James Cooper and Matthew Beswick, one converted by Gallagher, to go 18-8 up at the break.

Gallagher extended the lead with a penalty while a try for replacement Sembi Navneet put Crocs in control.

Rishworthians finished strongly and Toby Muscat-Baron, another who had a strong game, forced his way over for a second unconverted try but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

1. High Flyers The rivals battle for line-out ball Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Attack Joe Gallagher sets-up an attack for Old Crossleyans. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Putting the Boot in Rishworthian's Josh Kelly. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. Hanging On Rishies' Andrew Esmond tries to break through. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales