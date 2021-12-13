Crocs' Nick Faulkner looks for a way through

Rugby Gallery: Old Crossleyans beat Old Rishworthian in Yorkshire One derby

Old Crossleyans went top of Yorkshire One with a 26-13 win at neighbours Old Rishworthian in a close-fought derby.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 13th December 2021, 3:09 pm

Josh Kelly's early penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by Joe Gallagher's goal before Doug Heseltine intercepted to touch-down for Rishies.

Crocs hit back with first half tries from hooker James Cooper and Matthew Beswick, one converted by Gallagher, to go 18-8 up at the break.

Gallagher extended the lead with a penalty while a try for replacement Sembi Navneet put Crocs in control.

Rishworthians finished strongly and Toby Muscat-Baron, another who had a strong game, forced his way over for a second unconverted try but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

1. High Flyers

The rivals battle for line-out ball

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Attack

Joe Gallagher sets-up an attack for Old Crossleyans.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Putting the Boot in

Rishworthian's Josh Kelly.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Hanging On

Rishies' Andrew Esmond tries to break through.

Photo: Jim Fitton

