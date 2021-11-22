Rob Jennings scores for Old Brodleians in their 47-19 win over Durham City in North One East. Pic: Robin Sugden

Rugby Union Gallery: Weekend action from North One East and Yorkshire One

Old Brodleians went top of North One East and there were wins for Old Crossleyans and Old Rishworthian in Yorkshire One.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:06 am

However, there was disappointment for Heath as they slipped to a 22-10 loss at North One East high flyers Driffield.

To read the match reports click hereMore rugby union news in this week's Halifax Courier and Brighouse Echo

1. Old Brods 47 Durham City 19

Bennie Pritchett finds some space to set up an attack for Old Brodleians, who are top of North One East. Pic: Robin Sugden

Photo: Robin Sugden

2. Driffield 22 Heath 10

Matt Hallett scores for Heath but it wasn't enough to save them from defeat to North One East high flyers Driffield. Pic: Dave Garforth

Photo: Dave Garforth

3. Driffield 22 Heath 10

Olly Scrimshaw looks for the pass in Heath's loss at Driffield, who scored two late tries to grab victory. Pic: Dave Garforth

Photo: Dave Garforth

4. Old Rishworthian 26 Huddersfield YMCA 19

Doug Heseltine scored two tries to guide Rishies to a fine victory over Huddersfield YMCA in Yorkshire One. Pic: Jade Kilbride

Photo: Jade Kilbride

