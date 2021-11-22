However, there was disappointment for Heath as they slipped to a 22-10 loss at North One East high flyers Driffield.
1. Old Brods 47 Durham City 19
Bennie Pritchett finds some space to set up an attack for Old Brodleians, who are top of North One East. Pic: Robin Sugden
2. Driffield 22 Heath 10
Matt Hallett scores for Heath but it wasn't enough to save them from defeat to North One East high flyers Driffield. Pic: Dave Garforth
3. Driffield 22 Heath 10
Olly Scrimshaw looks for the pass in Heath's loss at Driffield, who scored two late tries to grab victory. Pic: Dave Garforth
4. Old Rishworthian 26 Huddersfield YMCA 19
Doug Heseltine scored two tries to guide Rishies to a fine victory over Huddersfield YMCA in Yorkshire One. Pic: Jade Kilbride
