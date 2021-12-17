Scarborough RUFC in action against Consett earlier this season.

The match will be re-arranged at a date to be confirmed early in 2022.

A statement from the club said: "Following guidance from the RFU, Saturday's match at Heath has been postponed!

"The match will be rearranged for a date in 2022. We apologise to any supporters who were hoping to join the team for the Christmas outing but in the interests of everyone's safety we have decided to postpone the game."

The RFU statement said: "As Christmas approaches, and concerns continue to grow around the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the RFU has introduced flexibility around this weekend’s Community Game fixtures to give clubs and players options.

"The below applies to level 3 and below in the men’s game and level 2 and below in the women’s game, for the weekend of 17-19 December 2021.

"Fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 17/18/19 December.

"Matches can go ahead as normal this weekend if both teams are happy to play.

"Should either club involved in a scheduled fixture this weekend wish to postpone, they can do so without sanction. Both clubs must contact their respective organising committee as soon as possible, and at the latest by 1200 on Friday 17th December (Clubs must not postpone their fixture via Electronic Matchcard). The postponed fixture in the men's league must be played on the next available weekend as determined by the Organising Committee.